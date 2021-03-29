West Seattle, Washington

29 Monday

49℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery

March 29, 2021 2:05 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | Westwood

One West Seattle Crime Watch incident to report so far today: A shoplifting case classified as robbery because it turned violent/threatening. It was reported just after 10:30 this morning at the Westwood Village Ulta Beauty store. The initial police summary says three people – two female, one male – were in the store grabbing “many items” and stuffing them into bags. One threatened to shoot store staffers who confronted them, and then claimed he had COVID before lowering his mask as if he was about to spit on the staffers. The trio subsequently fled the store with an estimated $5,000 worth of merchandise. No description in the report we obtained, but police say the store has security video.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplift-turned-robbery"

  • Eric1 March 29, 2021 (2:22 pm)
    Reply

    Oh my, I should quit my day job and join this crew stealing beauty products. /s  Criminal masterminds at work:  “then claimed he had COVID before lowering his mask ”   police say the store has security video.

  • StopCuttingDownTrees March 29, 2021 (2:24 pm)
    Reply

    The violent crime at Westwood Village has gotten way out of control. There have been too many incidents lately where shoplifting has turned into robberies like this. I’ve contacted the company that manages Westwood Village to request better security and increaed SPD presence. We live near the shopping center and we have family members who work there. Their number is 206-322-1610.

  • justme March 29, 2021 (2:32 pm)
    Reply

    Holy cow, I just stopped by there an hour ago and all they had on the door were signs about the spread of Covid. What a dangerous shopping center that place has become.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.