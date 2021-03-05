WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery, burglary cases turn violent; hate-crime followup

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

SHOPLIFTING-TURNED-ROBBERY CASE: When a case of shoplifting – or other theft – turns violent or threatening, it becomes a robbery case. That’s what happened around 7 am today at the Westwood Village QFC. According to the preliminary police report, store security tried to stop a man who took items without paying; he punched a security guard in the face and left the store. Police found and arrested him nearby.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING OFFICERS: This happened Tuesday afternoon but it took us a while to get the report so we could follow up on the suspects’ status. Police arrested a man and woman suspected of breaking into a house in the 4100 block of 39th SW. They were both arrested nearby, reportedly after going into another house. After being detained, police say, the woman hit one officer in the face and kicked another in the groin, twice. Both suspects were taken to jail, where records show they were released one day later. Neither appears to have a record.

HATE-CRIME FOLLOWUP: We’ve answered several readers’ questions about a West Seattle case mentioned briefly in coverage of the recent police report that anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise, so in case you wondered too: The case in which a suspect is reported to have told a woman “go back to your country” is this one, in which, as we reported in January, 35-year-old Lloyd C. Hill was charged with robbery and hate crime for a series of incidents on the east side of The Junction. Checking the case file today, we discovered that Hill was found incompetent last month and sent to Western State Hospital for up to 90 days in an attempt to restore competency so he can stand trial.