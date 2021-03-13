WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire leads to arrest; car prowlers hit 1 car 3 times

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

SOUTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: We just got some police info on this late-afternoon incident. It started with 911 calls about possible gunfire around 4:40 pm (the police report mentions 16th/Barton; we heard scanner mentions at the time of 18th/Cambridge/Roxbury). One person told police they saw the shooter, and provided information that helped police find and arrest a suspect. They also found in the suspect’s possession, according to the initial summary, “a firearm (with an obliterated serial number) … as well as a magazine and shell casings).” The report adds, “Two spent shell casings were recovered at the scene as well. We did not locate a victim. The suspect was booked into KCJ as he is a convicted felon.”

One reader report:

ONE CAR PROWLED THREE TIMES: From Derek:

We live on 38th Ave SW, between Edmunds and Hudson. Since last August, we’ve had at least 3 attempted break-ins on our car, a 1999 Audi A4. Break-ins are by a common method for these vehicles; the perp pries a portion of the door handle off and attempts break/force the door to unlock. In the least it results in a broken door handle, dented and gouged door, broken lock cylinder, and a hefty repair bill. Worst case it leads to a stolen car. Attached picture shows the damage. First attempt was in August, second early December, and third last night. In August we only figured it out after the damage was noted, in December through lucky timing I caught the person in action and was able to follow them until they got in their car and drove off. The third time was last night when we heard the car alarm go off at 9:30 or so. By the time we got outside the perp was gone. In December when I saw the perp, they drove away in a silver 1995-2001 model year A4. I tried getting a picture of the license plate but came away with a low-light video but was able to remember the first letters of the license plate as BR. Third letter may have been B. Low light gave a pretty bad video but after putting freeze frame of the video through a couple of filters the last two numbers appeared to be 74.

P.S. The third Tuesday of the month is usually the monthly West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting a chance to hear from, and ask questions of, local police – no announcement yet but we will publish it if and when we get it.