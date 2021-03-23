West Seattle Bridge closure anniversary: Laughing because otherwise we’d cry

One of the ways in which people have coped with the West Seattle Bridge closure – one year ago today, and expected to continue for another 15 months or so – is through humor, in the “laughing because otherwise we would cry” mode. Above, one of the signs that popped up around the peninsula in the early going – photographed today in the window at Beveridge Place Pub. A popular meme is that the bridge outage has turned the peninsula into an island – that gave birth to stickers sold to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. And remember the T-shirt design contest? Three designs won a community vote last summer from among 63 entries:
NOAH BELL-CRUZ – Greetings from Accidental Island
MIKE SHAUGHNESSY / BRADI JONES – Mind the Gap
REBECCA DAHLIN – So Close Yet So Far
The West Seattle Junction Association, which organized the design contest, says the winning T-shirts are still available at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), Alair (3270 California SW), Capers Home (4525 California SW), Wild Rose (4529 California SW).
