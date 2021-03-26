WEEKEND ALERT: 4722 Fauntleroy tower crane coming down Saturday

(Photo by Eddie, from the crane’s installation in October 2019)

Thanks to Sharonn for forwarding the alert from Compass Construction: The tower crane that’s been working on the 2-building Maris Apartments project at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW and 4721 38th SW is coming down tomorrow (Saturday, March 27th), after a year and a half. The notice says that will re-route vehicle traffic off Fauntleroy between Alaska and Edmunds and will close the pedestrian walkway on the east side of that block. Removal of this tower crane will leave one in West Seattle, at the 1250 Alki SW project.