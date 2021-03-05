WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch, with 1st Avenue South Bridge southbound closure tonight

6:03 AM: Good morning! More rain in the forecast today.

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – It starts tonight – here’s what’s scheduled:

*9 pm-6 am tonight into Saturday morning, southbound side of the bridge will be fully closed. Detour route is the West Seattle low bridge, which will be open to all during those hours

*9 pm-6 am Saturday night into Sunday morning, same thing, same hours

*After Sunday morning, the bridge is back to normal until noon Wednesday (March 10th), when 2 southbound lanes will close for the next phase of work. More on that later.

Delridge project – Here’s the work plan, with the next update due later today.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

347th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Eighth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily (6 am-9 pm this Saturday and Sunday only). Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.