WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Tuesday watch, 1 year after West Seattle Bridge closure

6:07 AM: Good morning! Some sunshine in the forecast for your Tuesday.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s the rundown for this week’s work.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its changed-for-spring regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is running with the smaller Spirit of Kingston for the next two weeks or so

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

Exactly one year ago tonight, the West Seattle Bridge was closed with just a few hours’ public notice. We’ll look back, and ahead, later today. For now – here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Eleventh week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

