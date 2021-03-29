WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: March’s final Monday

6:16 AM: Good morning! Sunshine in the forecast today!

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – This week’s work plan includes closing the east end of Sylvan Way as soon as Wednesday.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its changed-for-spring regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston again this week

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

371st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 12th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.