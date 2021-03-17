WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Wednesday watch

6:16 AM: Good morning! One more sunny day before the clouds return.

ROAD WORK

1st Avenue South Bridge – The major work’s done

Delridge project – Closures, repaving, utility work continues.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

359th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Tenth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.