WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Last day of March

6:03 AM: Good morning! More sunshine today, after another cold night that started this way:

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Today’s the day the plan says the closure of the east end of Sylvan Way could begin – we’ll check around mid-morning.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is using the smaller Spirit of Kingston again this week

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

373rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 12th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.