Traffic alerts, entertainment, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Common Goldeneye, photographed by Robin Sinner)

Busy Saturday in West Seattle and beyond – starting with two traffic alerts:

REPAVING: SDOT crews will be working 8 am-3:30 pm on 1st Ave. S. between Cloverdale and Kenyon and at 9th SW and SW Henderson – maps and details here.

CRANE REMOVAL: Avoid Fauntleroy Way between Alaska and Edmunds – the tower crane for the big project on the east side of the street is coming down today, as previewed here.

And from the calendar:

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: 7 am-2 pm, it’s official Grand Opening day for the new business at 7789 Highland Park Way SW, with a BOGO beverage special – details are in our preview.

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Seattle Parks is sponsoring a cleanup at the beach, 9 am-11 am. Details here; meet at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki).

KIDS’ MUSIC CONCERT: 10 am, Bruce & Bonnie perform as the South Seattle College Co-op Preschools’ benefit series continues. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SAILBOAT RACE: You may see yachts off West Seattle during the Three Tree Point race, going from Shilshole to TTP and back, 10 am start.

RACISM IN POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS: Special presentation by the 34th District Democrats, all invited, 10:30 am-noon online – details here.

#STOPASIANHATE SOLIDARITY WALK: 6 pm around Green Lake – details in our preview, thanks to an invitation extended by one of your West Seattle neighbors.

THEATER: Four comedy shorts from “All in the Timing” will be performed live online by Twelfth Night Productions again tonight, 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has ticket/viewing info.

PASSOVER: Begins tonight. Go here to see how West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah plans to celebrate.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Please text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!