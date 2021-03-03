Town Hall, District 1 Community Network, and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Arlene Rubin)

Notes for a sunny Wednesday:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES CONTINUES: As we reported earlier this week, Girl Scouts are now selling cookies – including online orders from local Scouts who are offering no-contact delivery. Here’s how to order.

SCHOOL BOARD TALKS BUDGET: School-bus cuts? Price increases for school meals? The Seattle Public Schools board continues talking about ways to narrow a budget gap, with an online “work session” at 4:30 pm. The agenda includes background info and how to watch/listen. (No public-comment period at work sessions.)

KING COUNTY TOWN HALL: At 6 pm, our area’s County Councilmember Joe McDermott is one of four leading an online Town Hall tonight, spotlighting the pandemic response and other key issues. For viewing/call-in info, go here. Got a question? Send it in advance via this page.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: A Port of Seattle update is among the featured topics when this coalition of West Seattle and South Park community advocates meets online at 7 pm. All welcome. Our calendar listing has information on viewing/participating.

Are we missing anything? Please send event info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!