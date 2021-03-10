THURSDAY: What you’ll see along March’s West Seattle Art Walk

You’re invited to get out and enjoy art tomorrow night, during the monthly West Seattle Art Walk – the last one of winter, but the weather’s looking good. From Art Walk organizers, here are sites where the artist is expected to be present (distanced and masked, of course) tomorrow night:

Other participants are offering virtual art, displays without artist receptions, or displays during business hours; the Art Walk team will be out live via social media, too. For all those details, and more on the receptions/artists listed above, check this month’s official preview!