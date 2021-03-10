THURSDAY: What you’ll see along March’s West Seattle Art Walk

You’re invited to get out and enjoy art tomorrow night, during the monthly West Seattle Art Walk – the last one of winter, but the weather’s looking good. From Art Walk organizers, here are sites where the artist is expected to be present (distanced and masked, of course) tomorrow night:
CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS
4540 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
Amanda Whitworth INDOORS + RECEPTION 4 pm-6 pm
WEST SEATTLE RUNNER
2743 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SUITE #101
Art for the Tender INDOOR+RECEPTION 5 pm-7 pm
VERITY CREDIT UNION (ART WALK PARTNER)
4505 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
Marie Skoor INDOORS + RECEPTION 5 pm to 8 pm
BRACE POINT POTTERY & GALLERY WITH ALKI ARTS
4208 SW 100TH ST
Group Show: James Lopresti, Genna Draper, Carol Pierce INDOOR+RECEPTION 5 pm-8 pm
FOGUE GALLERY
4130 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
Group Show: Michele Harps, Carolyn Autenrieth INDOORS+RECEPTION 5 pm to 8 pm
SNIP IT’S HAIRCUTS FOR KIDS WEST SEATTLE
4506 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
BaGua B INDOORS + RECEPTION, 5 pm-8 pm
WEST SEATTLE CELLARS
6026 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
Mark MacDonald, INDOORS+RECEPTION 5 pm-7 pm
WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS
2141 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
Jenna Roby INDOORS + RECEPTION, 5-9 pm
CAPERS
4525 CALIFORNIA AVE SW
PA Mathison INDOORS, 5 pm to 7 pm
Other participants are offering virtual art, displays without artist receptions, or displays during business hours; the Art Walk team will be out live via social media, too. For all those details, and more on the receptions/artists listed above, check this month’s official preview!
| 0 COMMENTS