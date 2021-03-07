THIS WEEK: ‘Home Zone’ traffic plan Monday, West Seattle Bridge updates Wednesday

Two meetings about transportation projects in the week ahead:

(SDOT photo)

‘HOME ZONE’ PLAN: In the almost-a-year period since the West Seattle Bridge closed, neighborhoods including Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge have been deluged with detour traffic. The SDOT “Home Zone” plan for side-street traffic-calming will be unveiled during an online meeting at 6 pm Monday (March 8th). We reported in January on the draft plan, featuring added speed humps, flashing beacons, painted curb bulbs, and more. You’ll find information on watching/participating tomorrow, or calling in, by going to this SDOT webpage.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATES: The monthly meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force is usually packed with updates, from the bridge’s status to low-bridge access issues to Reconnect West Seattle projects. This month’s meeting is at noon Wednesday (March 10th). We don’t have the agenda yet, but the link for watching the livestream is up – find it here. If you have a question or comment to send in advance, westseattlebridge@seattle.gov is the address to use.