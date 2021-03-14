THEATER: Twelfth Night Productions to offer you laughter with ‘All in the Timing’

Miss theater? West Seattle’s Twelfth Night Productions plans another online offering later this month. In case you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the announcement:

Twelfth Night Production is proud to present four one-act plays from “All in the Timing” by David Ives. The four short plays are hilarious and sometimes absurd, providing witty perspectives on life and meaning, with a sometimes-sharp tongue and often uproarious word pay.

The four shorts featured in the live stream include:

· In Sure Thing, a couple on a first date has the opportunity to reset and try again each time they say the wrong thing.

· Words, Words, Words takes the “infinite monkey theorem”– the idea that given enough time, three monkeys in a room could eventually compose any given text, including Shakespeare’s Hamlet — and turns it into reality.

· The Universal Language, a shy young woman places her faith in her fraudulent language tutor, who is changed for the better when he discovers is the language they share: not the made-up “Unamunda” professes to be fluent in, but rather the language of love.

· The Philadelphia, a man discovers that he’s entered a strange pocket of the universe where the only way to get what he wants is to ask for the opposite.

The shorts will be streamed live on March 26 and 27 at 7:30pm and March 28 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are a suggested donation of $15 and can be purchased at http://www.twelfthnightproductions.org/productions/tickets