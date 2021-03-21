‘The Stone Cottage will be saved!’ Volunteers plan first mile of historic house’s journey

(Stone Cottage, circa 1940s)

Two years after we first reported on local preservationists’ hopes of saving the “Stone Cottage,” they’ve reached the first milestone – announcing today that it will be saved and moved before its longtime site is redeveloped:

We are excited to announce the Stone Cottage will be saved! Over 360 donors have contributed more than $66,000, which is enough to save and move the Stone Cottage from its current site and into secure storage a mile south of its 1123 Harbor Ave SW location. The “First Mile” of its journey will occur in the middle of the night once city permits are issued, most likely on a weekend in April. House-moving expert Nickel Bros is waiting for permits before they set the move date.

For Nickel Bros, house moving is an elaborate and inexact process. It involves science, skill and dollies that look like 747 landing gear. Save the Stone Cottage team member Jeff McCord worked for Nickel Bros for many years and narrates the steps that may be involved when the Stone Cottage is moved off its site and travels down Harbor Avenue. Read, see photos and watch videos here:

The First Mile — “An Insider’s Story about How to Move a House”

We are all looking forward to the First Mile of the journey this Spring. The Save the Stone Cottage team will celebrate the First Mile move and continue to raise funds with an online auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. During the First Mile Auction, fans of the Stone Cottage have the opportunity to bid on fun packages that epitomize moving the Stone Cottage, as well as have the ability to support the First Mile move by making a ‘Buy The Mile’ per-foot donation for the haul route. The ‘First Mile’ Auction will occur in advance of the house move, so be sure to check our website for updates.

Save The Stone Cottage LLC will continue to work hard to raise $110,000 in donations to execute the plan to rescue, relocate and restore the Stone Cottage. Donations are being accepted through the website savethestonecottage.org and a GoFundMe charity account. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, is serving as the fiscal sponsor of the Save the Stone Cottage Project. We appreciate its steadfast participation.