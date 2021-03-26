StopAsianHate: Seattle Solidarity Walk on Saturday

Received tonight from Grace, who said, “I know it is not in West Seattle but I’m hoping that our community would like to participate”:

Solidarity Walk – United We Stand & Walk with our American Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Neighbors and Community.

March 27, 6 PM @ Green Lake (gather at the south end near the bleachers)

We will walk one loop.

Mask Up! Bring your signs, candles, glow sticks, flashlight, etc., whatever you choose to help shine the light as we walk together in solidarity.

We stand together with our AAPI community and are committed to be a voice against racism and as an advocate for a more just and humane world. We deserve and demand a better America – an America that is safe for all of its citizens.