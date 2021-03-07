West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: High-school football’s first weekend, and what’s next

March 7, 2021 1:11 pm
In the pandemic-delayed high-school football season, both Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School played their first games on Saturday. Sealth, at home, lost to Roosevelt, 41-28, and WSHS, at Memorial Stadium downtown, beat Cleveland, 45-6. The two local teams face off next weekend, 7 pm Friday at Southwest Athletic Complex. No spectators, though. If you’re wondering about overall health protocols, the state spells them out in detail here. Other sports being played right now include girls’ soccer and volleyball.

