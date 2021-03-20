SPORTS: Chief Sealth, West Seattle football wins, and why games remain spectator-free

As the abbreviated, delayed high-school football mini-season continues, two local teams won last night:

(WSHS Athletic Dept. photo via Twitter)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: The Wildcats (2-1) were at Southwest Athletic Complex, where they beat visiting Lincoln High School (from Wallingford), 33-7. Next Friday, WSHS again plays at SWAC, this time vs.Franklin HS, 7 pm.

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: The Seahawks (2-1) were on the road vs. Ingraham HS (in North Seattle), and ended the night with a 20-14 win. Next Friday they’re at the same stadium (Northwest Athletic Complex) to play Lakeside, 7 pm.

STILL NO SPECTATORS: As we mentioned in the Friday event lineup, Seattle Public Schools still isn’t allowing spectators, though the governor said it was OK as of this past Thursday. District spokesperson Tim Robinson tells us the SPS policy remains: “Under the current guidelines of the Governor and Department of Health, it is unlikely fans will be able to view competitions. The guidelines vary based on sport and risk level. At this time, there is not an equitable way to meet the demands of fans attending practices or contests, thus no fans will be allowed.” (This was first decreed in February, but Robinson says it’s the newest policy the district’s put on the record.)