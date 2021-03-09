Outer Space Seattle Preschool & Childcare: Returning WSB sponsor

Today we’re welcoming back Outer Space Seattle Preschool & Childcare as a returning WSB sponsor. They’re serving kids 3-10 years old, with morning and afternoon programs available. Proprietor Caitlin Huertas explains, “We want to be here for families in the future, which means we need families enrolled in our program now!” Here’s information on the programs at Outer Space Seattle:

Preschool, 3 to 5 years old

Our play-based preschool program is perfect for your active little one. We use a combination of child directed play mixed with teacher led activities. Our custom-built indoor playground provides open-ended play for the kids to use, rain or shine, and Alki Beach offers lots of outdoor activities.

Childcare, kids 6 to 10 years old

Our half-day childcare program offers in-person support for elementary-school students, designed to help families balance work and remote learning throughout 2021 and beyond.

Also offering private event rentals

2-hour rental for up to 10 people.

For Outer Space Seattle enrollment/information, go here!