No, parking is not restricted on Stay Healthy Streets

(34th SW, looking south from SW Webster)

Though their long-term future isn’t finalized yet, West Seattle still has three stretches of what the city calls “Stay Healthy Streets” – High Point/Sunrise Heights (map), Puget Ridge/Highland Park (map), and Alki Point (map; also known as a “Keep Moving Street” due to its park proximity). When these and others were launched citywide 11 months ago, SDOT explained them as streets closed to through traffic, to increase the chances people could walk, roll, or ride while safely distancing. The chosen routes were also chosen as convenient to neighborhood businesses. What the city did not do was restrict parking. But somebody along one of the original SHS stretches seems to think otherwise, leaving notes such as this one on parked cars:

The photo was sent by Nicholas Marianetti of nearby Best of Hands Barrelhouse, who posted in the WSB Community Forums about the “annoying note-leaver” almost six months ago, then emailed us this week to say it’s still happening. He and patrons of his business at 35th and Webster, one block west of the SHS, have received them. The note-leaver contends that Stay Healthy Streets is off-limits to “apartments, businesses, bus-takers.” That would be contrary to city policy that street parking is open to everyone, not just nearby residents. And SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson verified to WSB today that the note-taker’s contention is wrong;

Stay Healthy Streets are not restricted to residential parking only. Like any residential street, cut-thru traffic is discouraged but local access is allowed. Local access includes people who live or work on the street, are visiting people or local businesses, deliveries, waste pickup and emergency vehicles.

Marianetti says, “I don’t mind if someone wants to waste their time & resources doing this, but I am concerned that it can be harmful to my business as well as other local businesses by scaring potential customers away from being able to park, especially with all the construction currently going on. And as I mentioned before, I find these notes strewn about the street, sometimes in plastic baggies, causing more litter.” 35th/Webster has more than half a dozen businesses, occupying all four corners.