More ‘how fast you’re going’ speed-radar signs on the way to West Seattle

March 6, 2021 7:18 pm
That sign, which informed us we were speeding on northbound West Marginal Way SW this evening, is one of several that SDOT has added to West Seattle streets since the high bridge closed almost a year ago. More are on the way in the weeks ahead – here’s the list provided by SDOT’s Ethan Bergerson:

New speed radar sign locations:

1 on Dumar Way SW (northbound)
2 on Avalon Way (between SW Spokane St and SW Yancy/SW Andover)
4 on Fauntleroy (1 on each side of the road near the Ferry terminal parking lots; 1 northbound side at Fauntleroy/Raymond; 1 southbound side at Fauntleroy/Brandon)
2 on SW Barton St (1 on northbound side at Barton/26th; 1 on southbound at Barton/30th)

These are NOT enforcement-camera signs – just signs to tell you how fast (or slow) you’re going. Each of these signs costs $25,000, according to the SDOT website.

  • Nick March 6, 2021 (7:28 pm)
    Last I checked, every car I’ve driven has a speedometer which tells me how fast I’m going. Why not put this money towards the bridge?

  • Petert March 6, 2021 (7:28 pm)
    I predict there will be dozens of replies suggesting other streets in WS where these could be employed. So I’ll be the first. 🤣 Two could easily be used on Beach Drive SW to slow the maniacs insisting on doing 45 between Jacobsen and Atlas. Not that this will happen, but speeding seems to be an endemic prob in WS…

  • CarDriver March 6, 2021 (7:45 pm)
    Does the city have any real documentation that these signs really are worth the cost??? Also, the existing speed sign on W bound Admiral at @ 53rd reads 3 mph faster than the E bound sign at 51st and the one coming up Admiral on the city side. Calls into question the accuracy of these.

  • Eddie March 6, 2021 (7:57 pm)
    Why can’t we just act like a civilized society and obey the speed limits? If you don’t like them, or think they are inappropriate, work through the process to get them changed. Otherwise,  obey the rules and act like a civilized society. Shame on all the inconsiderateand unsafe rule breakers.

