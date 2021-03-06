More ‘how fast you’re going’ speed-radar signs on the way to West Seattle

That sign, which informed us we were speeding on northbound West Marginal Way SW this evening, is one of several that SDOT has added to West Seattle streets since the high bridge closed almost a year ago. More are on the way in the weeks ahead – here’s the list provided by SDOT’s Ethan Bergerson:

New speed radar sign locations: 1 on Dumar Way SW (northbound)

2 on Avalon Way (between SW Spokane St and SW Yancy/SW Andover)

4 on Fauntleroy (1 on each side of the road near the Ferry terminal parking lots; 1 northbound side at Fauntleroy/Raymond; 1 southbound side at Fauntleroy/Brandon)

2 on SW Barton St (1 on northbound side at Barton/26th; 1 on southbound at Barton/30th)

These are NOT enforcement-camera signs – just signs to tell you how fast (or slow) you’re going. Each of these signs costs $25,000, according to the SDOT website.