IN-PERSON LEARNING: Seattle Public Schools educators approve agreement for first phase of returning to campuses

March 26, 2021 11:04 am
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

The Seattle Education Association has just announced that its members have approved the Memorandum of Understanding allowing some in-person learning for Seattle Public Schools students in preK through 5th grades as well as Special Education Intensive Service Pathways. From the union announcement:

The new agreement has assurances that remote learning remains high-quality for those who choose it. It also includes a commitment to keep as many students as possible with their current classroom educator, maintaining six-foot distancing, adequate educator leave for COVID quarantine, and clear signage for each work space being occupied to indicate that health and safety standards are being met.

The district and union are still in negotiations over the second phase of returning to in-person learning, middle- and high-school instruction. As recapped on the district website, elementary and K-8 schedules change on Monday; that’s also when preK students and those in elementary Special Education Intensive Pathways return in person, while other elementary students return April 5th.

6 Replies to "IN-PERSON LEARNING: Seattle Public Schools educators approve agreement for first phase of returning to campuses"

  • Jared March 26, 2021 (11:07 am)
    Reply

    We really want kids going back to school for roughly two months this badly huh? Why can’t we just wait until Fall when it’ll obviously be safer. Love it.

    • High Point March 26, 2021 (11:24 am)
      Reply

      Because the Congress passed a law forcing the issue. Be sure to thank your Republican friends and families for completely disrupting the end of the school year. 

      • skeeter March 26, 2021 (12:05 pm)
        Reply

        High Point – my head is spinning at how uninformed you are.  The U.S. Congress made no such law “forcing the issue.”  Governor Inslee, a democrat, issued an order that schools in Washington must re-open to in person learning by April 5 for grades K-5.

      • Sam March 26, 2021 (12:16 pm)
        Reply

        Republican friends…like Jay Inslee, Seattle Children’s hospital, etc.?

    • Yes March 26, 2021 (11:43 am)
      Reply

      Yes, we do. Love it. 

    • skeeter March 26, 2021 (12:01 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, Jared, we really want our children going back to school this bad.  President Biden understands.  Governor Inslee understands.  And most of the parents understand.  

