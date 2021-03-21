HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle student’s book-donation drive

Just a few minutes into his donation drive for Books for Africa, Bryson Albers had already received hundreds of donated books! Bryson is an eighth-grader at Hope Lutheran School, and the lot on the east side of the church/school is where he and helpers are receiving dropped-off donations until 3 pm today. Before you bring books – and the other items they’re collecting – please carefully read our preview explaining what is and isn’t being accepted. You can enter the lot from the alley off westbound SW Oregon, just east of 42nd. (If the showers return, don’t worry – they’re in a covered area of the lot.)
West Seattle, Washington
21 Sunday
| 0 COMMENTS