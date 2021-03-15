From the ‘dumped/likely stolen’ file: Recognize this car?

Sometimes what looks like an abandoned car really isn’t. But Carolyn says this one really seems abandoned and likely stolen:

ABANDONED MERCURY TRACER LS – SEDAN – SILVER/GRAY – NO PLATES

This car was abandoned on our street sometime early this morning, 3/15/21. Its doors are unlocked. License plates have been removed.

Interior has been trashed with garbage/food; smells like gas; empty gas-can inside car. Steering column has been trashed; appears to have been hot-wired. Appears that hood has been opened up/ didn’t check to see if there’s anything left in there; didn’t attempt to open trunk. Junk mail for 10235 37th Place SW was found next to car; mail may or may not be related to vehicle’s owner.

Vehicle is located on SW 102nd between 38th SW and 39th SW, Arbor Heights neighborhood of West Seattle. We will give it a day or two before reporting to SPD in order to give the owner a chance to retrieve and avoid impound fees.