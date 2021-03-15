West Seattle, Washington

From the ‘dumped/likely stolen’ file: Recognize this car?

March 15, 2021 8:12 pm
Sometimes what looks like an abandoned car really isn’t. But Carolyn says this one really seems abandoned and likely stolen:

ABANDONED MERCURY TRACER LS – SEDAN – SILVER/GRAY – NO PLATES

This car was abandoned on our street sometime early this morning, 3/15/21. Its doors are unlocked. License plates have been removed.
Interior has been trashed with garbage/food; smells like gas; empty gas-can inside car. Steering column has been trashed; appears to have been hot-wired. Appears that hood has been opened up/ didn’t check to see if there’s anything left in there; didn’t attempt to open trunk. Junk mail for 10235 37th Place SW was found next to car; mail may or may not be related to vehicle’s owner.

Vehicle is located on SW 102nd between 38th SW and 39th SW, Arbor Heights neighborhood of West Seattle. We will give it a day or two before reporting to SPD in order to give the owner a chance to retrieve and avoid impound fees.

4 Replies to "From the 'dumped/likely stolen' file: Recognize this car?"

  • bb March 15, 2021 (8:52 pm)
    Maybe check the vin number? I remember I had a vehicle that I lost the key to and had to get a buddy to hotwire it, someone once called it in as abandoned and stolen and I was lucky enough to be right around the corner to stop them.

  • Kimbee March 15, 2021 (9:14 pm)
    I had a car in front of my house and ran the VIN number on NICB’s VIN Check here: https://www.nicb.org/vincheck. Turned out it was reported stolen so I called SPD to let them know what I discovered and the location. The owner showed up the next day. 

    • WSB March 15, 2021 (9:27 pm)
      Thanks, that’s a helpful resource if the VIN is visible. SPD unfortunately long ago stopped its “GetYourCarBack” Twitter feed which used to be my crosscheck of choice.

  • 1994 March 15, 2021 (9:24 pm)
    Report to SPD right away. I reported a suspicious car ditched in my alley on a Friday morning 8 AM. By Monday AM someone came & had removed the wheels. When I reported it again to SPD Monday AM  they connected it right away to a stolen car report they received the same Friday morning I reported what appears to be a stolen & ditched car in the alley…..poor kid could have retrieved it  Friday with the wheels intact.

