Free food and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday rainbow, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Notes for your Friday!

CURBSIDE SERVICE: On Fridays, noon-6 pm, you can get it at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE FOOD: 3-5 pm outside Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), drive up, ride up, or walk up to get a box of free food. Face coverings required.

GATEWOOD CELEBRATION: The Gatewood Elementary PTA‘s all-week silent auction concludes today, leading up to a live event online tonight at 6 pm. All welcome – here’s how to be part of either or both!

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The short season continues with West Seattle hosting Lincoln at Southwest Athletic Complex and Chief Sealth visiting Ingraham, Both games are at 7 pm.

