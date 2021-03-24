FOLLOWUP: Yes, West Seattle’s new vehicle-licensing office is still on the road to opening

We’ve answered some hotline calls recently from people wondering if the new West Seattle vehicle/vessel-licensing office is still on the way. In our previous coverage, the plan was to have it open in the former liquor-store location on the north side of Westwood Village by March 1st. So we checked back with new sub-agent Randy Lais. He tells WSB, “We are truly disappointed we did not meet the March 1st opening date. Covid has played an enormous role in slowing this process. We are in the final stages of signing the lease for this suite … On my side, we are immediately ready to set this office up to open. Although I do not have a specific date, we are going to work vigorously to have our Grand Opening within 30 to 60 days. The specific date will depend on the expedited coordination between King County, the DoL and our team. We all are working extremely hard to make this happen for everyone.” We first reported last November that Lais had been chosen as the new sub-agent for this area; he already has a licensing agency in Port Orchard. The former West Seattle sub-agent closed at the end of 2019. Meantime, you can handle many transactions online, but if you want to visit a licensing office, the nearest ones are in Georgetown and Burien; the full King County list is here.