ELECTION 2021: Jessyn Farrell running for mayor again

The 15th candidate to enter the race for Seattle mayor is Jessyn Farrell. This is her second mayoral campaign – she finished fourth in the August 2017 primary. Farrell is a former state legislator (2013-2017) who is senior vice president of Civic Ventures, described in her campaign announcement as “a public policy incubator,” and has also been executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition. She vows to “establish a new standard for successful, thriving cities” with priorities including “making housing more affordable and establishing universal birth-to 5-childcare.” Her website says she’s seeking community collaboration to develop a full policy platform. Farrell is a Northeast Seattle resident. The primary to narrow the race to two candidates is August 2nd; the lineup will be finalized in May.
