Dropoff recycling/shredding, equinox sunset with Alice, and much more for spring’s first West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Spring is here, as of very early morning – and we have a busy list for today:

RECYCLE/REUSE/SHREDDING EVENT: 9 am-noon, the big dropoff event in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is on! Free. Masks required. The official page on the co-sponsoring West Seattle Junction Association website lists what they are and aren’t taking.

BAR-S CLEANUP: 9 am-noon, more field prep with West Seattle Little League, which appreciates any and all community volunteers – sign up here or just show up!

FAMILY MUSIC FUNFEST; 10 am online concert with Squirrel Butter – first in a series to support the South Seattle College Co-op Preschools – more info and registration link in our preview.

WHERE TO FIND JET CITY BEIGNET: 10 am-2 pm, today’s Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) pop-up with fresh hot beignets is at Metropolitan Market in Admiral (41st/42nd/Admiral Way).

JUMP-ROPE POP-UP PERFORMANCES: As previewed here last night, the West City Rope Ninjas plan pop-up shows outside Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) at noon and 12:45 pm.:

WINE @ VISCON CELLARS: 1-5 pm, stop by the tasting room (5910 California SW) to sip, and/or buy, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wine – you can even pre-order.

EQUINOX SUNSET WITH ALICE: West Seattle skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen has taken her change-of-season sunset watches online during the pandemic. Tonight it’ll be via Twitter:

I will be live-tweeting during the equinox sunset tomorrow – March 20, 2021 ~6:45pm-7:22pm.https://t.co/FD3md739Wr@westseattleblog @SouthSeattleCC — Alice's AstroInfo (@AlicesAstroInfo) March 20, 2021

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Finally, a reminder – today’s the day Metro bus-service schedule revisions kick in. Our preview looks at what’s different for West Seattle.

Are we missing anything? Text 206-293-6302 … thank you!