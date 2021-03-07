DELRIDGE PROJECT: Sidewalk, road work plan for this week

(SDOT photo)

More sidewalk, repaving, and utility work is planned this week as the RapidRide H Line corridor preparation project continues on and near Delridge Way SW. The project team lists these as key points for the week ahead:

*Curbs and sidewalks continue to be installed throughout Zones A and B

*Demolition between SW Trenton St and SW Henderson St to begin next week, work will include roadway, sidewalk, and curb ramp upgrades

*Roadway and sidewalk demolition in Zone C rescheduled to begin this week, with sidewalk and electrical utility upgrades to be completed in the coming weeks

*21st Ave SW at Delridge Way SW remains closed to local access only

*Intersection demolition and restoration at SW Holden St and SW Kenyon St continues