UPDATE: Dead-end hillside crash in Upper Fauntleroy

12:44 AM: Big response in the 8400 block of California SW for a report of a car going down the dead end (which leads to a hillside over Fauntlee Hills). Updates to come.

12:49 AM: SFD says the driver, a man, got out OK and is now “being evaluated by medics.” However, towing the crashed car up a 25-foot slope will apparently be a challenge, responders warned dispatch.

1:03 AM: An AMR ambulance has arrived, which indicates the driver’s injuries are not major.

1:20 AM: Most of the responders have departed; a tow truck has arrived.