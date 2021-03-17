CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/17/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*84,574 people have tested positive, 158 more than yesterday’s total

*1,444 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*5,188 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*938,453 people have been tested, 2,169 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 83,471/1,429/5,156/924,499.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: The mayor’s office says the city is administering almost 2,000 doses of vaccine per day this week. From their news release:

With nearly 14,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the City will vaccinate Washington State Department of Health-eligible residents across its three fixed vaccination sites at the Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle, as well as continue to vaccinate vulnerable older adults living in affordable housing through the Seattle Fire Department Mobile Vaccination Teams. … This week, the Community Vaccination Site at the Lumen Field Event Center will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 20. The City and Swedish will administer approximately 1,200 doses on March 16, and 3,200 doses on March 20. In addition to these first dose clinics, the City and Swedish are partnering on a second dose clinic on March 17, for approximately 1,200 people. Going forward, the Lumen Field Event Center, operated by the department of Finance and Administrative Services and Swedish Health Services, will provide vaccine Wednesdays and Saturdays until supply increases. The Community Testing and Vaccination Hubs in Rainier Beach and West Seattle, operated by SFD, will administer approximately 5,700 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week. The SFD community hubs operate six days per week and have the ability to administer up to 1,500 vaccinations per day, per site. … This week, the SFD MVTs will administer the Moderna vaccine to older adults living in affordable housing buildings throughout Seattle. The SFD MVTs are also partnering with several community-based organizations that primarily serve Latinx communities to post a pop-up vaccination clinic at the South Park Community Center.

You can check for West Seattle site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

Other places to check for vaccination appointments:

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other top state health officials is scheduled for 9:30 am tomorrow. It’ll be livestreamed here.

