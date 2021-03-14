CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/14/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news:

NO COUNTY DASHBOARD UPDATE: The King County daily-summary dashboard hasn’t updated today, so no new numbers.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Since this is a weekly check, we can still do it with the latest info in the system (which would be from Saturday). The numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 80 positive test results; 64 in the 2 weeks before that; 100 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 63, two more since last week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 119.8 million cases and 2,653,000+ deaths, 534,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

VACCINATING EDUCATORS: The city had a special vaccination clinic today at the Rainier Beach “hub” for educators/school staff, child-care providers, and youth-services providers. They planned to inoculate 1,000 people with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first time the city has used that vaccine.

ELIGIBLE BUT NOT VACCINATED YET? Here’s our list of where to look for an appointment (potentially useful on Wednesday and beyond if you’re among those becoming eligible then):

*For the Lumen Field site as well as the city-run West Seattle and Rainier Beach sites – get on the notification list here; check for West Seattle appointments available in the next few days by going here

*Your health-care provider (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

*Pharmacy chains big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

