CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 3/6/2021 roundup

Now, our mid-weekend pandemic update:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*82,941 people have tested positive, 123 more than yesterday’s total

*1,415 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*5,137 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*914,177 people have been tested, 373 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 82,092/1,393/5,091/901,122.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 116.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,587,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 524,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, UK. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

STIMULUS BILL – WHAT DO YOU GET? You’ve probably heard by now that the next stimulus bill got a key approval in Congress today. Assuming this bill is finalized, you might wonder what’s in it for you. Here’s a breakdown.

NO NEW VACCINE NEWS: Nothing to report tonight.

