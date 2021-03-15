City extending eviction moratoriums, ending suspension of 72-hour parking limit

One year into the pandemic, the mayor’s office has an announcement today with news of extending some city proclamations and ending at least one. The announcement includes:

-Extending the moratoriums on residential, nonprofit, and small-business evictions through June 30, 2021 (full details in the announcement)

-Extending temporary loading zones for restaurants and small businesses

-Ending the suspension of the 72-hour parking rule; the city plans to reinstate it April 1st

That last rule has been suspended for almost a full year.