City extending eviction moratoriums, ending suspension of 72-hour parking limit

March 15, 2021 3:06 pm
One year into the pandemic, the mayor’s office has an announcement today with news of extending some city proclamations and ending at least one. The announcement includes:

-Extending the moratoriums on residential, nonprofit, and small-business evictions through June 30, 2021 (full details in the announcement)

-Extending temporary loading zones for restaurants and small businesses

-Ending the suspension of the 72-hour parking rule; the city plans to reinstate it April 1st

That last rule has been suspended for almost a full year.

