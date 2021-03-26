BIZNOTES: Outdoor pizza; coffee and art; another food-truck stop

Three biznotes:

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Junction Association)

OUTDOOR PIZZA: The covered outdoor dining area that’s been under construction at Talarico’s Pizzeria in The Junction is open. Like the addition to Elliott Bay Brewing next door, this one straddles – but doesn’t block – the sidewalk. Talarico’s (4718 California SW) is open 3-9 pm weekdays, noon-9 pm on weekends.

COFFEE AND ART: You’re invited to stop by Youngstown Coffee in Morgan Junction to enjoy art, as well as beverages:

That work by Tess Rhea is just part of what’s on display right now. Youngstown proprietor Autumn Lovewell explains, “Youngstown Coffee is hosting its first annual Women’s Herstory Art Show, going on now through the end of next week, April 4th. Our shop is female-owned and we are proud to showcase local West Seattle women who create art. Art is for purchase, and proceeds benefit the artist and non-profit organization Rain City Rock Camp. Youngstown Coffee is open 8 am to 4 pm daily. Stop by and support local female artists.” The shop is at 6032 California SW.

NEW FOOD-TRUCK STOP: The Huxley (4754 Fauntleroy Way SW) is now hosting food trucks twice a month, first Fridays and third Thursdays. Next visit is a week from today (Friday, April 2nd) – Bread and Circuses will be there 3-7 pm. You can even preorder for pickup – the order form, with the menu, is here.