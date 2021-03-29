BIZNOTE: Pine Lake Cellars tasting room opening soon

West Seattle’s wine scene continues to expand. Next up: The new Pine Lake Cellars tasting room at 5405 California SW [map] is almost ready to go. We contacted proprietor Rob McCall after a reader messaged us on Saturday that the tasting room appeared to have opened. He explained that was a low-key soft-open event, and they’re planning to do the same this Saturday, but they are not yet officially open. Once they are, the hours are likely to be 5-8 pm Thursdays, 4-8 pm Fridays, 1-7 pm Saturdays, and 1-5 pm Sundays. This is Pine Lake Cellars’ second West Seattle tasting room – they had a smaller one on Harbor Avenue several years ago. As you’ll notice in the photo, this one has outdoor space.