Liliana Morales at Floors Plus Northwest, which opened last fall at 6959 California SW, emailed on this first day of spring to say they’re having a spring sale:

25 percent off seleect LVP flooring, and $8.50/square foot on engineered hardwood (Grand Pacific Hardwood). “Very nice variety of colors available,” she adds. The shop is open weekdays 10 am-5 pm, Saturdays 11 am-4 pm, closed Sundays.

