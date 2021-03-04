BIZNOTE: Best of Hands Barrelhouse celebrates 2 years with 3 beers

(WSB file photo)

Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW) is about to turn 2 years old, and its anniversary celebration is on! Here’s the announcement we received:

In lieu of the big party we expected to have, we’re kicking off our second anniversary with a week *or more* of new beers and returning favorites from the cellar!

We’ll be releasing three new beers for the occasion:

DRAFT | Spirit Journey Formation Anniversary Vol. II- Spelt IPA W/ Galaxy Hops & Pink Guava

NEIPA with 20% spelt in the grist, heavily dry-hopped with Galaxy, & fermented on pink guava fruit. The Galaxy and guava meld wonderfully for notes of passionfruit, peach and pear on the nose. The round, pillowy body offers tropical flavors of papaya & grapefruit. Finishes off-dry with a firm citrus pith bitterness.

DRAFT & 750ml BOTTLES | Prunus Avium- 2nd Anniversary Oak Aged Sour Ale W/ Cherry

A blend of 14 month Cabernet Sauvignon BBL aged sour ale & new American oak aged foeder beer finished on 320lbs of whole Dark, & Rainier cherries. Beautiful burgundy color with complex funk and deep cherry notes dominating the nose. A light and spritzy body with layers of dark & Rainier cherries revealing themselves throughout the sip. Flavors of cherry noyaux enter mid-palate with hints of citrus and white wine supporting. Firm acidity on the finish with notes of oak tannins, cherry skins, and grape must.

DRAFT, NO TO-GO | Borne Back Ceaselessly- Copperworks Distilling & Tasting Room Gin BBL Aged Sour Pale

Straight 8 month Copperworks gin BBL aged sour pale. Gin botanicals, oak tannin, and berry jam on the nose. Flavors of juniper berries, citrus peel, and grape skins with a white wine-like minerality. Woody oak tannin dries the palate with a lime-like acidity on the mellow sour finish.

Care to see what else has been tapped? Check out our current tap list on our website: bestofhandsbarrelhouse.com