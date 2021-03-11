Art, pizza, superheroes, more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Here’s what’s happening, with nine days until spring:

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: As noted in our nightly pandemic-news roundup, state health officials’ weekly briefing/media Q&A is at 9:30 this morning; you can watch here.

DEMONSTRATE FOR BLACK LIVES: Second of this week’s two streetcorner sign-waving events:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Thursday, March 11, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Organized by Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

CO-OP PRESCHOOL PIZZA FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm, get food at/from Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW) and mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool – they’ll get a share of the proceeds!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: You can enjoy art in person and/or online again this month – official hours are “5 pm until late” but Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) is starting its artist reception at 4 pm – see the official Art Walk preview for all the ways and places to see art this month. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk.)

BAR-S CLEANUP: Again tonight, 5:15-6:15 pm, be at Bar-S (64th SW/SW Admiral Way) to help prepare it for the West Seattle Little League season – details in our preview.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: This month’s speaker, presented online by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society at 6 pm, is T. Andrew Wahl with “Comic Book Reality: Superheroes and the Power of Representation.” Free! Our calendar listing has registration info.

