Alki Community Council and other notes for your West Seattle Thursday

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor for the splash of color on our gray Thursday. Notes for the rest of today/tonight:

ANNIVERSARY: As previewed last night (with a side dish of history), Luna Park Café (2918 SW Avalon Way) celebrates 32 years in business today. (Special: $4 birthday-cake shakes!)

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Thursday, March 18, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL REPLACEMENT: 6 pm online, second of two community meetings to launch the planning process for this project. Here’s our coverage of the first meeting Wednesday (lots of time for Q&A). Go here to register to attend tonight.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, with the announced agenda including:

Report from the Southwest Precinct of Seattle Police Department

Report from Seattle Parks by Carol Baker

Presentation by Mick Shultz of Port of Seattle regarding Terminal 5 renovation

Here’s the videoconferencing link – or call 206-337-9723 (meeting ID 995 1615 6974, passcode 638862)