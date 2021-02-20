Youth artist/writer in your household? ‘Tales of Quarantine’ competition

It’s a big question: “How has COVID-19 impacted you and your community?” A competition is about to open for youth making art in three categories – media, visual, writing – addressing that theme. The organization presenting it is Mission InspirEd, “a high-school-student-run, Seattle-based education nonprofit” which explains that “to tackle education disparity, we organize free classes, tutoring, seminars, and more, and have impacted more than 2000 K-12 students.” They want to reach as many Seattle-area students as possible, so they asked us to share the announcement. The competition is Tales of Quarantine, for students 6-18, with the opportunity to win up to $1,000. It starts this Monday; read the rules and meet the judges by going here.