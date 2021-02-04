YOU CAN HELP: Two more food fundraisers for West Seattle schools, with local businesses

More partnerships between local schools and local businesses:

MISSION CANTINA DINE-OUT FOR FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY: This is happening on Sunday at Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor). From the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA:

We are excited to partner with Mission Cantina for our next Dine-Out Event! Mission Cantina will generously donate 20% of ALL sales that the restaurant makes on February 7th, for their full hours of 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. No need for a special code or link! This includes all food, alcohol, and gift cards. To order, please call Mission directly at 206-937-8220. The restaurant will begin taking phone orders starting at 11 am. Please note, we are encouraging families to work with the restaurant directly rather than use 3rd-party apps such as GrubHub and Ubereats, to help the staff get more of the funds from tips and orders. So enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner, evening margaritas, or all of them! Avoid the rush by buying a gift card to use another day! Thank you for supporting a local restaurant AND the PTA!

Mission Cantina is at 2325 California SW.

DREAM DINNERS DEAL FOR ‘WEB’ AT MADISON: Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) does the prep, you finish at home and serve! They’re offering three chances to get family meals and support WEB at Madison Middle School, as explained by faculty coordinator Mike Kreiger: “Madison’s WEB (‘Where Everybody Belongs’) Program consists of about 90 eighth-grade leaders who help make the school a more inclusive place. They plan and run the 6th-grade orientation, give tours to new students, and make relationships with new-to-Madison students. They meet during advisory and lunch and plan fun ‘get-to-know-you activities’ with the 6th graders to make them feel connected to Madison.” Here’s how the fundraiser works:

By helping WEB and a local small-business, your money has a DOUBLE positive impact in our community. For $50 you can get three 3-serving meals (9 servings total), and $10 of that will go straight to Madison’s WEB program for next year. You can pay online up to 36 hours before the pickup time, and then just pick up during your window and you have 3 pre-made meals that are ready to cook! Here are the dates (and links, with menu options) to our fundraiser if you can help: Thursday, March 4th 6:30 pm-7:30 pm – dreamdinners.com/session/875439

Saturday, March 6th at 10:30-11:30 am – dreamdinners.com/session/875440

Wednesday, March 10th at 6:30-7:30 pm – dreamdinners.com/session/875441 If you are not interested in Dream Dinners at this time, we are asking for donations of $10 (or more) to keep WEB going strong. If you can help, here is the donation link.

Pickup will be at Dream Dinners-West Seattle (4701 41st SW, outer east side of Jefferson Square).