West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

44℉

Will suspended bus routes return? Metro surveying riders

February 16, 2021 4:20 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, December)

Since the onset of the pandemic, West Seattle has lost some Metro bus routes, and lost some service on others. Should/will any of that service be restored? Metro has a survey open right now, as it looks toward decisions for the September service change. The survey asks whether you are still riding Metro or not, as well as which of the still-operating routes you do or would ride, now or when the pandemic’s over, and it asks your thoughts on the suspended (like West Seattle’s 22 and 37) and reduced-service routes. Deadline to answer it is March 8th; you’ll find it linked here, in six languages.

Share This

2 Replies to "Will suspended bus routes return? Metro surveying riders"

  • Kerry February 16, 2021 (4:36 pm)
    Reply

    Is it ok to park in these hooded bus zones for the time being? I wanted to park in one running a quick errand but don’t need a ticket. Thanks 

    • WSB February 16, 2021 (5:15 pm)
      Reply

      No, it’s not.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.