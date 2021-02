Thanks to James Tilley for the photo of tonight’s sunset – just hours after all those wind-fueled waves. Tonight’s low is expected to be in the normal 40-ish vicinity, but then the forecast warns of cold nights on the way – 30s at night until Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, when 30s are expected in the daytime, 20s at night, maybe a chance of a bit of snow … “most likely our coolest temps of the season so far,” says the National Weather Service.