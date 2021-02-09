WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Admiral, Fauntleroy, WSF meetings, and more

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Much to check out in the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL TALKS VACCINATION, TWICE: 9:30 am, the city’s vaccination efforts are reviewed by the Public Safety and Human Services Committee (agenda/viewing/commenting info here); 2 pm, equity and distribution roundtables are planned during the Governance and Education Committee meeting (agenda/viewing/commenting info here).

WSF COMMUNITY MEETING: 11 am online, first of two Washington State Ferries community meetings with systemwide updates and a chance to hear from the new WSF head Patty Rubstello. Preregistration required; info’s in our preview.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Feb 9, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday Feb 11, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

Here’s the flyer.

ALKI ELEMENTARY TOUR/OPEN HOUSE: Online at 6:30 pm, for all families interested in attending Alki Elementary next school year. Here’s the attendance info.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online – here’s the announcement:

Admiral Neighborhood Association General Meeting from 7:00 – 9:00 PM ANA invites residents and local business to virtually attend the general meeting tonight. Topics include Small Business Support, ArtWalk 2020 activity and 2021 plans, Southwest Precinct crime update, Crime Stoppers and more! Please join us via Google Meet: meet.google.com/kyr-qvsr-phu / Phone Number 321-804-3475‬ / PIN: ‪152 976 864#‬

Here’s the full agenda.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online board meeting, community members welcome. Here’s the agenda; register at here to get the attendance info.