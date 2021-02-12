WEST SEATTLE SNOW: What’s in the newest forecast, and how the city’s preparing for possible ‘snownami’

(Fauntleroy Park photo by John Skerratt)

As Thursday’s half-inch-or-so snowfall lingered throughout the day, city departments continued preparing for what’s to come. The mayor said that some forecasts, if borne out, could amount to a ‘snownami.” So let’s start with the forecast. Light snow is falling now. But the Winter Storm Warning isn’t in effect until 10 pm – the National Weather Service predicts up to eight inches of snow through tomorrow, and a chilly wind from the east. Whatever happens, city leaders say they’re ready:

Mayor Durkan led another media briefing this afternoon. SDOT says it’s had everyone on 12-hour shifts, pre-treating roads since Wednesday, and they’ve also been working on protected bike lanes, trails, pedestrian overpasses, and stairways. Their mechanics are on duty too so vehicle troubles won’t be a setback. Seattle City Light crews are ready. The city’s virtual Emergency Operations Center plans to activate at 8:30 am Saturday, according to new Emergency Management director Curry Mayer. The Human Services Department says three emergency shelters have been opened and none are maxed out yet. (None in West Seattle.) WSDOT plans to keep express lanes open. We asked SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe if low-bridge restrictions would be suspended so that people who absolutely had to cross the river in the snow wouldn’t have to drive a few miles extra. His answer: No. Metro and Sound Transit, meantime, remind you that they have to maintain reduced capacity, and masks are mandatory. One other note for getting around. The city promises to maintain access to COVID testing and vaccination sites as best it can – that includes the one in West Seattle (2801 SW Thistle, on a major plow route – see the citywide plow-routes map here, and the “live” map here). Here’s the full city multidepartmental roundup published after the briefing.

P.S. As always, we’ll start our coverage when the snow starts falling big time, and we’ll continue coverage all weekend. Photos, tips, info – text/voice 206-293-6302, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!