WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Clean City Initiative visits Longfellow Creek P-Patch

(WSB photos)

If you noticed all those city vehicles parked alongside SW Thistle just east of Chief Sealth International High School, here’s what was happening: The Clean City Initiative spent time this morning at Longfellow Creek P-Patch, focused on the area behind the garden. We don’t have a “before” photo, but here’s the creekside greenbelt after more than a ton of trash and junk was removed and other maintenance work was done:

The garden beds are tidy too:

Clean City is a new multidepartmental program in which crews from Seattle Public Utilities, Parks, and SDOT visit various locations for “trash pickup and enhanced maintenance,” including graffiti removal where applicable. Previous West Seattle stops have included Greg Davis Park in North Delridge; the mayor’s office tells WSB that Camp Long is on the schedule next month. Crews’ work around the city removed more than a million pounds of trash and junk in January alone. To report trash/junk/vandalism on city property, you can call 206-684-CITY or use Find It, Fix It.