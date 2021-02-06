WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 5 things you can do

(State ferry M/V Kaleetan, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to February’s first weekend!

ALKI COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Start your weekend by volunteering – join Jessica‘s monthly community cleanup at Alki Beach, 10 am. Details are in our calendar listing. (56th/Alki)

HOPE FACTORY OPEN HOUSE: Not in West Seattle, but its roots are – this new tiny-home-building factory started as an all-volunteer operation at Camp Second Chance. You’re invited to visit its new SODO home today, 10 am-4 pm. (5 South Nevada)

SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE SIGNUPS: Noon-2 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. You can also register online. (1321 SW 102nd)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM: 1-4 pm Saturdays, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is opening for tastings, glasses, and/or bottle sales, as previewed here. (5910 California SW)

CIRCA ANNIVERSARY: Circa reopens for indoor dining (at 25% capacity) today and offers specials to celebrate its 23rd anniversary, as previewed here. (2605 California SW)