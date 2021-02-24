WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction police response; coffee-shop burglary

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes, from the same block though not related as far as we know:

POLICE RESPONSE: If you saw/heard the major police response to California/Oregon a short time ago, it’s because there was briefly a “help the officer” callout over police radio. We went over to find out why. Police were briefly struggling with a man in his 50s described as a “person in crisis.” No officers were hurt; an SFD unit was dispatched to check out the man’s report of shoulder pain from what was radioed in as “bursitis.” He was taken into custody.

COFFEE SHOP BURGLARY: Earlier, we went to Lula Coffee Company (just north of the aforementioned scene) to check out a reader tip that they had been broken into. Lula staff told us that someone had rmmoved the drive-thru window to get in and steal a register. The shop is open (until 7 pm weekdays) but only accepting cards/Apple Pay for now.